Plans in place to give taxi operators Oceans Mall space - eThekwini municipality

On Tuesday, taxi operators staged a blockade in Umhlanga over their frustration with the erection of concrete barricades near the Oceans Mall, which they claimed was preventing them from transporting customers to and from it.

DURBAN - The Ethekwini Municipality said plans are in place to get taxi operators a new space to operate from.

On Tuesday, unhappy taxi operators staged a blockade in Umhlanga over their frustration with the erection of concrete barricades near the Oceans Mall, which they claimed was preventing them from transporting customers to and from it.

READ: City of Ethekwini calls on taxi owners to use proper channels to air grievances

Armed police officers carrying machine guns tried to quell tensions.

Taxi operators were demanding to park next to the mall - a space they previously occupied before the mall was built.

However, the metro said it will find a spot for the taxi operators. This as eThekwini Metro Police are set to meet taxi operators along with some municipal officials.

“The municipality is finalising consultations of a new holding area for taxis and buses, the site has been identified," said City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

This taxi protest comes more than a month after the Western Cape taxi stay-away.