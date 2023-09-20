Home Affairs Committee welcomes electoral reforms advisory committee appointment

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that the advisory committee will do 'very extensive investigations' before recommending the best model for the direct election of the president as recommended in the State Capture Report.

CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs said it welcomes the appointment of an advisory committee to help usher in comprehensive electoral reforms.

The committee on Tuesday received a report from Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi on the advisory committee to consider the suitability of the direct election of the president.

This forms part of the implementation of recommendations contained in the State Capture Report.

The Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday was informed that the department was at the point where it is recommending names for appointment to the advisory committee.

Motsoaledi said the committee will look at a wide range of case studies before recommending the best model for the direct election of the president as recommended by the Zondo Commission.

“That panel is going to do extensive, very extensive investigations around the world and present them to Parliament so that Parliament is spoilt for choice with advantages and disadvantages.”

The panel will also look at the viability of a constituency-based electoral system.

The Zondo Commission recommended that Parliament should consider whether introducing a constituency-based electoral system would enhance the capacity of members of Parliament (MPs) to hold the executive accountable.