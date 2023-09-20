Parly failing in oversight duty, reveals Outa report

This year’s iteration, titled 'Parliament: The Fairytale That Became a Nightmare' looks at the National Assembly and portfolio committees responsible for oversight of the executive and government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said Parliament was failing to deliver on its duty to effectively scrutinise and oversee executive action.

Outa released its fifth annual report on parliamentary oversight this week.

This year’s iteration is titled Parliament: The Fairytale That Became a Nightmare and looks at the National Assembly and portfolio committees responsible for oversight of the executive and government.

It also has a particular focus on the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and on what Outa describes as Parliament’s failure to implement recommendations.

Rachel Fischer is Outa’s parliamentary engagement and research manager: “We have found where parliamentary committee members attempt to hold the executive and departments to account, remedial efforts are usually drowned out by the majority rule, muffling the voices of opposition parties.”

Fischer said while Parliament held much promise originally, 30 years on that promise has been destroyed.

“Unfortunately, we’ve found that Parliament is a fairytale that became a nightmare. This year’s report warns that Parliament is failing to fulfil its democratic role. It has deviated from its promise of safeguarding democracy and has evolved into a dysfunctional institution. Without substantial institutional reforms, Parliament will remain ineffective and unable to fulfil its democratic function.”