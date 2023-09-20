Parly approves Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee to oversee Ramokgopa

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises as Ramokgopa's new reporting line after the ANC previously said it was not necessary for the Electricity Minister to report to a committee.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has done an about-turn on ensuring the Minister of Electricity is more accountable to the legislature.

Six months after his appointment, the minister will now have to report to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the new reporting line after the ANC previously said it was not necessary for Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to report to a committee.

In April, the rules committee rejected a proposal for a portfolio committee to oversee the work of the new Electricity Minister.

The ANC said it sufficed that he answers questions in Parliament once a quarter.

ANC member of Parliament (MP) Richard Dyantyi said because the post is temporary, a different approach is necessary.

“The matter for the ANC of accountability and reporting lines had to be addressed in the context of the nature and the character of the appointment.”

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Annelie Lotriet said while the party supports improved oversight, it doesn't agree with it being to the Public Enterprises Portfolio.

“This is the single biggest problem facing our country and our future.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also said it believes the Electricity Minister should report to a separate committee, arguing that Public Enterprises is overwhelmed with work.

But the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Freedom Front Plus said they understood the move was to avoid bloating government, even further.