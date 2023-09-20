Nzimande calls on NSFAS to address its system failures

The Minister of Higher Education said the student funding scheme’s system was experiencing some glitches but insisted all failures were being addressed.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande has issued a series of instructions to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to address failures in its system.

Nzimande dismissed the notion that the system was problematic, adding that it's experiencing some glitches. The inefficiencies of the NSFAS system are highlighted every year when students apply for funding.

The R50 billion fund is also crippled by corruption and mismanagement.

A Special Investigating Unit probe revealed that R5 billion might have been assigned to students who don't qualify for funding.

But Nzimande insisted that all the failures were being addressed.

"Things that we have instructed NSFAS to do: attend to your turnaround time on responses [and] attend to your digital systems. I believe we need to work closely with NSFAS to improve on data analytics.”