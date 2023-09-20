Go

No records compromised in Marshalltown fire, says Sars

Emergency services are putting out a blaze at a Sars building in Marshalltown.

Joburg Emergency Services responded to a fire at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 20 September 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News
20 September 2023 17:10

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said that none of its records would have been compromised in Wednesday afternoon’s fire.

Officials said that all workers had been evacuated from the building and there were no injuries reported.

Sars Gauteng regional director, Nathaniel Mabetwa, said that all their records had been digitalised.

"If there are any files that would have been affected, those would have been archived. We've got enough records that are digitised, so we don't actually have the paper-based approach that we used to have years ago."

