Mopping-up operations under way after Kameeldrift informal settlement fire

PRETORIA - Mopping-up operations and rebuilding has begun in earnest at Kameeldrift Plot 175 informal settlement in Pretoria after 90 informal settlement structures were burnt down on Tuesday night.

The fire started at a nearby dumping site, and spread rapidly, making its way to the densely populated row of structures.

When the fire broke out, many people from the informal settlement ran for safety with nothing but their clothes on their backs.

Residents said it was a miracle there were no injuries or fatalities from the fire.

About 150 people have been left homeless and have to rebuild their entire lives again.

Resident Naria Maluleka said there is no place for her and her child to live in.

“I live with a young child. She has not gone to school because her uniform also got burnt. We don't know what we will do, we are just waiting for people to hopefully help us.”

Tshwane Ward 87 councillor Freddie Pienaar told Eyewitness News that the municipality is planning on relocating the homeless people to a temporary shelter.

"So the social department will now take the second step of trying to get some food for them and blankets, etc. I am just waiting for feedback from the mayor’s office and disaster teams in terms of where we’re going to place the affected community, it may be in a community hall or a church for now and how we going to support them in terms of structures to rebuild, etc."