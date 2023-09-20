Hlophe, Motata to get one last chance to defend themselves from being impeached

On Wednesday, the National Assembly’s justice committee adopted the procedure it will follow to consider recommendations from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that they be dismissed from the bench.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and retired Gauteng Judge Nkola Motata will be given one last opportunity to defend themselves from being impeached.

Parliament has never before impeached a judge and the justice committee is wading into unchartered territory.

Judges are appointed for life but retired Gauteng Judge Nkola Motata could face his benefits being taken away if two-thirds of the National Assembly agrees he should be impeached over a drunk driving incident back in 2007.

The justice committee on Wednesday agreed that it would ask the JSC to brief it on the procedural aspects of the referral that Motata should be impeached.

Committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe: "We must satisfy ourselves that the JSC has followed all the procedures before we present to the House."

The JSC will be asked to do the same in respect of Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, for whom the commission recommended impeachment for misconduct two years ago.

The judges will now also be invited to make written submissions to the justice committee on extenuating circumstances for why they should not be impeached.