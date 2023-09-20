Food inflation softens for fifth consecutive month - Stats SA

Except for fruit, all food and non-alcoholic beverages including white and brown bread, maize meal, and cereals recorded lower annual rates in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA (Stats SA) said food inflation had softened for a fifth straight month, cooling from 9.9% percent in July to 8% in August.

Despite the lower food prices, annual consumer inflation still ticked up marginally.

READ: Consumer Price Inflation creeps up to 4.8% in August from 4.7% in July

Except for fruit, all food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded lower annual rates in August compared to July.

This includes white and brown bread, maize meal and cereals.

The cost of rice weighed the basket down, with prices jumping by 3.4% month on month.

General meat inflation was also softer, with the annual rate declining by 1.5% points between July and August.

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly said the milk, eggs and cheese category followed the same script.

“The annual rate for milk, eggs and cheese eased from 14.4% in July to 11.9%. A number of products registered lower prices in August compared with July, including fresh full-cream milk, eggs and cheddar cheese.”

Despite the reprieve, consumers with a sweet tooth still paid a high price in August as prices for condensed milk, custard and ice cream continued to rise.