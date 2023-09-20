eThekwini officials set to meet with taxi operators over Oceans Mall access

On Tuesday, taxi operators staged a blockade in Umhlanga over their frustration with the erection of concrete barricades near the Oceans Mall, which they claimed was preventing them from transporting customers to and from it.

DURBAN - Officials from the eThekwini Municipality are set to meet with members of the local taxi industry on Wednesday.

This is after taxi operators staged a blockade in Umhlanga on Tuesday over their frustration with concrete barricades erected near the Oceans Mall, claiming they prevent them from ferrying customers to and from the new shopping centre.

“Representatives from eThekwini Municipality are expected to meet with members of the taxi industry from the northern region to find long-lasting solutions to address issues related to the lack of a designated public transport space for taxis near the Oceans Mall in Umhlanga,” said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

“City leadership has called on the taxi industry to table their concerns through appropriate channels so that they can be addressed amicably as we continue to engage with them on issues of common interest.”

Sisilana said the municipality was also finalising consultations on a new holding area for taxis and buses.