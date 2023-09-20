Ekurhuleni claims Tsakane water supply issues caused by Rand Water

This as Rand Water insists it has upped its supply of water to municipalities, including Ekurhuleni, due to the increase in consumption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Municipality has hit back at Rand Water, claiming the water cuts in the Tsakane area were caused by supply issues.

Tsakane residents have been protesting over water supply issues since August.

The Pholosong Hospital has been severely affected, with the Gauteng health department finding an independent contractor.

Rand Water insists it has upped its supply of water to municipalities, including Ekurhuleni, due to the increase in consumption.

But the City’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that is simply not true.

“There has been a problem, they are attending to it. We are working with them to try to fix it so we start pumping water again… Rand Water knows the truth about this matter. We haven’t been getting any supply from them, it’s been trickling but not enough."

He said water had been restored to the Pholosong Hospital.

“We have been struggling a little bit with high-lying areas and because of service delivery protests, our technicians could not access the pumps so that they can actually switch them on.”

Dlamini urged residents to stop protesting as that affects efforts by technicians to resolve the supply challenges.