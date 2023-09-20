Disconnection drive unfair for up-to-date account payers, say Naturena residents

Several residents in the area who told Eyewitness News they were up to date with their municipal accounts complained about being without electricity after City Power disconnected entire blocks of streets during their disconnection drive.

JOHANNESBURG - Several Naturena residents said they became collateral casualties to Johannesburg City Power's disconnection drive, despite their municipal accounts being up to date.

On Tuesday, City Power went on a disconnection drive in the Johannesburg south suburb.

However, they were met with resistance by angry residents who denied them access to their meters.

This led to City Power officials opting to disconnect entire blocks of streets, instead of individual non-paying houses.

Resident Eva Ralino said she was left without electricity after her street was disconnected.

"I am one of the people who are paying. I don’t owe the municipality anything and it is very unfair. I have a small baby in the house, and I am not happy."

Another resident said she was unaware that her neighbours were defaulting on their municipality bills.

"I agree that the people who do not pay must be impacted because it is unfair. Why must I pay while other people just take and don’t pay? But they can’t switch me off because I am paying."

City Power said it would reconnect residents who could prove their accounts were up to date.