DA loses bid to end ANC's cadre deployment in govt

Despite most opposition parties backing the DA’s proposed bill to outlaw politically-connected appointments being made in the public service sector, the ANC used its majority in Parliament to reject it.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lost a bid to end cadre deployment in government, despite being backed by most opposition parties in the National Assembly.

The African National Congress (ANC) used its majority to reject the party’s bill, which seeks to outlaw politically-connected appointments being made in the public service sector.

The party said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector.

Despite a recent victory in the courts, the DA’s Leon Schreiber has been unable to get his private member’s bill on cadre deployment across the line in Parliament.

“Any party that votes for this report will be violating the State Capture Commission’s crystal-clear finding that cadre deployment is unlawful.”

The bill was supported by a broad spectrum of opposition parties - including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Al Jama-ah.

But the ANC’s Mirriam Kibi said the bill does not meet her party’s desirability standards.

“We should not vulgarise cadre deployment as if it is all illegal practice. But it is an instrument of a governing party to wield its powers within the parameters of the law.”

Kibi said Parliament is already considering amendments to two bills on public administration.