Consumer price inflation creeps up to 4.8% in August from 4.7% in July

The marginal increase in inflation was mostly in line with expectations from some economists.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has on Wednesday revealed that the annual consumer inflation for August inched up to 4.8% from 4.7% in July.

This is the first time inflation has increased in four months.

Food inflation has cooled — taking the heat off headline inflation.

But StatsSA’s Patrick Kelly said this isn’t enough to offset the rise in fuel prices and increases in municipal tariffs.

“Annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages declined for a fifth straight month, softening from 9.9% in July to 8.0% in August. Except for fruit, all food and non-alcoholic categories recorded lower annual rates in August. The bread and cereals category registered an annual rate of 9.9%, lower than July’s reading.”