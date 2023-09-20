Community hall, vehicle torched during Swellendam service delivery protest

A Swellendam resident said that the situation was volatile and real leadership, backup and help were needed at this time.

CAPE TOWN - Service delivery protests have brought the Western Cape town of Swellendam to a standstill.

Chaos erupted on Wednesday morning following the torching of a community hall and a fire services truck.

The mayhem started on 16 August, when demonstrators set a municipal building alight.

More than 20 people were arrested at the time.

A Swellendam resident said that the situation was volatile and real leadership, backup and help were needed at this time.

"Our whole town is held hostage. Businesses are closed, children are writing exams today, they can't go to school to write exams. What will happen, I don't know... The taxis were told last night they can't operate and buses."

The woman claimed that instigators were being bussed into the community to take part in the protests.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Mayor Francois du Rand said that the current planned shutdown that started in the early hours of Wednesday morning was expected to last 24 hours.

The N2 highway remains closed to traffic in the affected area.