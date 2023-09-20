City of eThekwini calls on taxi owners to use proper channels to air grievances

This after a number of taxis blocked the M4 highway in uMhlanga, complaining over space for them to adequately operate.

DURBAN - The City of eThekwini has called on taxi bosses in the city to use proper communication channels to air grievances.

This after a number of taxis blocked the M4 highway in uMhlanga, complaining over space for them to adequately operate.

All this took place next to the newly built Oceans Mall in the city.

The new mall does not have a rank for taxi operators.

On Tuesday, uMhlanga in Durban North was brought to a standstill by unhappy taxi operators.

They say they want their workers not to be disturbed as they want to continue ranking closer to the Oceans Mall.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini Metro Municipality, Gugu Sisilana, said that the municipality was willing to hear the taxi industry’s cries.

"The leadership of the city has called on the taxi industry to table their concerns through appropriate channels so that they can be addressed amicably as we continue to engage with them on issues of common interest."

Taxi owners will on Wednesday meet with the eThekwini metro police top brass over this.