Calm restored in Swellendam after violent protests

Angry residents protesting over indigent benefits set a community hall alight.

Angry residents protesting over indigent benefits set a community hall alight in the township of Railton in Swellendam on 20 September 2023. Picture: @ietskaylo/X
20 September 2023 14:41

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored in the township of Railton in Swellendam following violent protests there earlier on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s shutdown follows a similar protest in the town in August, where a municipal building was torched.

Among other things, residents are demanding free electricity units and rebates for pensioners.

However, Mayor Francois du Rand said residents needed to re-register first in order for those services to be restored.

Du Rand said that the policy was in place to ensure that the system was not abused by those who did not qualify.

But residents are adamant that the policy should be reviewed.

The community of Railton in Swellendam, just two hours away from Cape Town, are left to pick up the pieces of what’s left of their community hall which has been gutted by a fire.

Young and old are helping to carry out chairs and tables that were not damaged by the blaze.

Some residents say they understand the anger felt by some residents but add that their actions are unwarranted.

"We must rebuild it again but how can we rebuild it if some of the people are burning it down and some of the people want to rebuild?" one resident said.

Community leaders have been in talks with the mayor for weeks to resolve the matter.

