Basetsana Kumalo celebrates victory in court case involving Jackie Phamotse

After a five-year-long trial, the court found Phamotse guilty of crimen injuria and defamation over her 2018 tweet about an alleged sex tape involving Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has celebrated her win against controversial author Jackie Phamotse in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

After a five-year-long trial, the court found Phamotse guilty of crimen injuria and defamation over her 2018 tweet about an alleged sex tape involving Kumalo and her husband Romeo.

The court rejected Phamotse's argument that she did not intend to defame the couple.

READ: Jackie Phamotse loses her defamation battle against the Kumalos

Speaking outside the Randburg Magistrates Court, Kumalo said the judgement was a win for all those who have suffered cyberbullying.

"And literally this is a victory for every single person. The are many people in this country who have taken their lives from being cyber bullied and today this unprecedented judgement is for all of us. For my children who had to live in fame over the past five years [and] for my parent's legacy as well."