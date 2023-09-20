2 naval mariners dead, 6 others rescued off Kommetjie coast - NSRI

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that the NSRI at Kommetjie were activated at 14.47pm on Wednesday following reports that naval mariners were in difficulty off-shore of the Slangkop lighthouse at Kommetjie.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that two naval mariners were dead and six were rescued at sea just off the coast of Kommetjie.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that the NSRI at Kommetjie were activated at 14.47pm on Wednesday following reports that naval mariners were in difficulty off-shore of the Slangkop lighthouse at Kommetjie.

Lambinon said that the rescue operation involving multiple rescues was still underway.

The NSRI spokesperson said that two were transported to hospital, two were deceased and four were safe with minimal injuries.