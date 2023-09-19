WC MEC wants SAPS trainees found with live ammo to face harsh punishment

The three men and one woman allegedly didn't hand in all their rounds after a day of training at the shooting range and were found with one round each.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said that the four SAPS trainees found in possession of live ammunition unlawfully must face the full might of the law.

They're all expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

MEC Allen: "If there are those currently in law enforcement including the SAPS, or considering entering this field and they know they're compromised, I would discourage them from doing so. We need the SAPS to be trustworthy and professional where there will not be any doubt about an individual nor their conduct."