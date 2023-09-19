Van Ryn's 'sunshine in a bottle' wins World's Best Brandy trophy

The World's Best Brandy Trophy was given to Van Ryn's 12-year-old potstill brandy at the 2023 International Spirits Challenge.

JOHANNESBURG - Van Ryn's Distillery has been awarded the World's Best Brandy trophy for a second time in just four months.

This time, the World's Best Brandy Trophy was given to Van Ryn's 12-year-old potstill brandy at the 2023 International Spirits Challenge, which was revealed in London. The trophy is given to brandies that are 11 years old and older.

The collection of Van Ryn's brandies, which are created at the Van Ryn's Distillery in Stellenbosch, are created from wine grapes, double-distilled in copper potstills, matured in wood barrels, and are free of flavoring or preservatives.

They are prepared perfectly in accordance with the French traditional Cognacs. French law prohibits the use of the term "Cognac brandy" to refer to any brandy made outside of the Cognac region.

Despite using comparable production techniques to Cognac, according to Van Ryn's master blender Marlene Bester, the brandies have a distinct South African flavour.

"It's like sunshine in a bottle because of how well-suited the warm South African climate is to producing brandies with a fruity flavor, balanced acidity, and complexity. As one of the top fine brandy houses in the world, our brandies are smooth, refined, and lingering," said Bester.

Van Ryn's 12-year-old potstill brandy won big at the at the 2023 International Spirits Challenge. Picture: Supplied

One of the most prestigious spirits awards shows is the International Spirits Challenge, where brandies from all over the world are sampled in a series of exacting blind tastings conducted by a group of the field's most well-known and important experts.

Earlier this year, Van Ryn's 15-year-old potstill brandy won the title of World's Best Wine Brandy at the 2023 World Brandy Awards, which were also presented in London, defeating stiff competition from the most illustrious brandy producers in France, the United States, Australia, and South Africa.

"Winning two World's Best trophies in a single year is a tremendous honor. Fine brandy requires time and patience, so it is a great honour that our brandies are consistently receiving praise for our dedication to producing top-notch, proudly South African brandy," Bester said.