Taps run dry in three of Gauteng's hospitals

The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child, Helen Joseph and Pholosong hospitals are struggling with water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Three hospitals in Gauteng are still not out of the woods in terms of water shortages.

This weekend taps ran dry at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child - Helen Joseph and Pholosong hospitals.

On Sunday, the provincial Department of Health said water was restored at two of the facilities in Johannesburg but Pholosong still had no supply.

But department now says the supply problem is not yet completely resolved.

While the Helen Joseph hospital is receiving water supply from an alternative line in Brixton - the Rahima Moosa

Mother and Child and Pholosong hospitals are relying on roving water tankers.

READ:

GP health dispatches water tankers to hospitals experiencing supply challenges

Joburg's water shortages affect Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba: “You can say that the supply to the three facilities still is a challenge - even though the situation is much better than what it was in the past week.”

The department says the supply interruptions are due to challenges experienced by Rand Water and Joburg Water.

But Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo insists there is no supply problem on their end.

“A day, we purify over 4,000 litres [of water] now we are purifying 5,000 megalitres per day.

Maroo also pointed to infrastructure failures that result in water leakages.