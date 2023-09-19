Some CT pensioners say they've lost faith in Sassa after payment glitches

Many of them have now decided to turn their backs on Sassa's Postbank payment system, opting rather to have their grants paid into their personal banking accounts.

CAPE TOWN - The message from pensioners who have been affected by Postbank's payment glitches is clear they have lost complete faith in Sassa (South African Social Security Agency).

The queues of pensioners at Sassa's local offices in Cape Town are getting shorter, but beneficiaries are still unhappy.

Sixty-year-old Jacobus Ferreira from Bonteheuwel spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday at Sassa's local office in Athlone.

Ferreira said he joined the queue on behalf of his 85-year-old mother Roseline, who had still not received her grant.

"The reason I'm here at Sassa today is to collect consent forms to open a personal banking account because we're moving away from Postbank."

Ferreira said his mother has been struggling to get food and other basic necessities and her funds continued to be depleted every time she tries to make a withdrawal.

"Each time they want to make a withdrawal, it's declined and meanwhile it costs money each time when you transact. So, at the end of the day, it depletes your funds."

Ferreira said both he and his mother had now lost faith in Sassa.

The social services agency has indicated that more than 95% of beneficiaries had now been paid.

It said it would continue to provide updates on the issue.