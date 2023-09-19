Slain Vredenburg ANC councillor lived in fear, was targeted previously - friend

Arthur Gqeba was shot and killed on Friday, shortly after arriving at his home. It was the third attempt on his life and a year ago, he survived being shot 13 times.

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor murdered in the West Coast town of Vredenburg was living in fear following previous attempts on his life.

That's according to Arthur Gqeba's friend and fellow ANC councillor, Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw.

Gqeba was shot and killed on Friday, shortly after arriving at his home.

READ: Slain CoCT ANC councillor described as a revolutionary who lived for his ward

It was the third attempt on his life and a year ago, he survived being shot 13 times.

Le Roux-Rossouw believes his murder was politically motivated.

"I can tell you that Arthur definitely feared for his life. He was shot last year 13 times. He survived miraculously... Up until today, I do not know how he survived, it was by prayer and the grace of God alone. And he was targeted constantly with threats and finally, when the protection that he had was removed, that person waited patiently."

Le Roux-Rossouw has described Gqeba as a revolutionary who lived for the people in his ward.