Slain CoCT ANC councillor described as a revolutionary who lived for his ward

The Saldanha Bay Municipality councillor was shot and killed shortly after leaving his home on Friday, marking the third attempt on his life.

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor murdered in the west coast town of Vredenburg has been described as a revolutionary who lived for the people in his ward.

Arthur Gqeba was shot and killed on Friday, shortly after arriving at his home.

This was the third attempt on his life.

A year ago, Gqeba survived being shot 13 times after leaving a ward meeting.

"We were extremely close. We were not just colleagues: he was my brother, my best friend and my confidant,” said ANC Councillor Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw.

“Councillor Gqeba marched for housing, he marched for sanitation, he marched for water, [and] he gave his people in his ward jobs. He has worked for that ward. Even before he became the councillor, he led every march to bring equality and sustainability to his people."

Le Roux-Rossouw said Gqeba was living in fear for a long time.

"I'm not going to give my opinion on what I think is behind it, but I do believe that it's motivated either by envy, jealousy or just political greed and motivation, and this could be from any party. We have many parties in Saldanha Bay Municipality and Ward 9, where Arthur was the ward councillor, is a large ward, [and] it is an ANC stronghold."