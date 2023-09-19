Sapu ‘resolute’ on declaring police killings treason, says issue's getting worse

Crime statistics for the period between 1 April and 30 June showed that 31 police officers were killed in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) says police killings are becoming worse by the day in South Africa.

This follows the brutal murder of cops in the Western Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal in the past few days.

On Friday alone, three officers were brutally murdered in the provinces mentioned above.

Moreover, a police officer fell victim to gun violence in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said it's clear that criminals launched an attack on police officers.

"Even in this quarter, we continue to see the numbers growing of police officers who are being murdered on and off duty, and as a union, we are really not taking kindly to that. In our call for police killings to be declared treason, we remain resolute on it."