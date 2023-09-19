SAHRC confirms receipt of DA complaint over delayed social grant payments

The DA’s Bridget Masango on Tuesday lodged the complaint, which is against Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, together with her department, Sassa and Postbank, at the SAHRC’s offices in central Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed receipt of a complaint from the Democratic Alliance (DA) around the social grant crisis.

The DA’s Bridget Masango on Tuesday lodged the complaint, which is against Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, together with her department, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank, at the SAHRC’s offices in central Joburg.

It comes on the back of ongoing problems involving grant beneficiaries not receiving their monies.

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi: "The SAHRC can confirm that it received a complaint from the DA regarding issues of delayed payments in terms of social services. The commission will assess the complaint in line with the complaints handling procedure and we’ll try to get in touch with the Department of Social Development and update the DA as well in terms of the process, in line with the complaints handling procedures of the commission."

In the meantime, Masango said they hoped the SAHRC would take a hard line with government.

"We are hoping for a ruling that says Sassa or the department makes sure that the people they work with - their service providers, their partners - that they have the capacity to do the work they're supposed to and they will ensure way before the payment of grants that everything is in place."