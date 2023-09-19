Project 35% Plus Roundtable to boost investment in GP's municipalities

The project, launched by Standard Bank on Monday, is a collaboration between the public and private sectors in an effort to grow Gauteng's contribution to the national gross domestic product.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the new Project 35% Plus Roundtable will focus on making investing in local municipalities easier.

The project was launched at Standard Bank’s Johannesburg headquarters on Monday.

It’s a collaboration between the public and private sectors that will see some of the country’s top executives working with the Gauteng Treasury to grow the province’s contribution to the national gross domestic product.

Mamabolo said one of the issues they sought to address was “municipal red tape”.

“We are going to try before the end of this calendar year in and around November, when we present our Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, to say which municipalities are we going to do a pilot with to then say what’s the best way to make it easier for any investor, whether in the country or outside the country, to invest in a municipal space.”

He said they're deeply concerned about monies budgeted for infrastructure projects not being spent.

“We want to make sure both provinces, both municipalities spend their money and create good infrastructure environments that will be conducive to changing the sentiment of investors.”