Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid

This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.

CAPE TOWN - Postbank has assured Sassa beneficiaries that all outstanding grant payments have now been paid.

Postbank cited technical glitches with its payment system as the cause.

Postbank spokesperson, Bongani Diako, said the process of reversing funds into all affected beneficiaries’ accounts had now been completed.

"Postbank wishes to provide Sassa beneficiaries that were impacted by the payments issue of the 5th and the 6th that all payments have been made. The money is available in their accounts."

Diako said beneficiaries who still wished to make enquiries could contact Postbank on 0800 535 455 or via WhatsApp on 073 806 1631.