Officials involved in state capture resigning before probes a problem - SIU

The SIU was before Parliament’s justice committee on Tuesday to update it on progress made in its state capture investigations.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that holding those complicit in state capture accountable had been hampered by officials resigning from the public service before they could face disciplinary action.

Head of the unit, Andy Mothibi, said the agency was pursuing civil and, in some instances, also criminal action against former parastatal employees in attempts to recoup losses.

Mothibi said his agency was determined to hold accountable former officials and board members who contributed to state capture at SOEs such as Eskom, Transnet, SAA and Denel.

But most resigned even before the SIU could begin their probes or freeze officials’ pensions.

"The issue around the officials leaving in the face of investigation, it’s really, really problematic."

Mothibi said the Treasury’s central registry of wrongdoers should be extensive.

"Our preference is that that database should cut across not only public service, it should be public sector so that it covers the departments, it covers SOEs, it covers municipalities."

The SIU said it attempts to freeze the assets of former officials who were believed to have acquired them through ill-gotten gains.