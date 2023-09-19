NSAFS not in a crisis, says Nzimande

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been riddled with complaints over student funding failures.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande insists the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is not in crisis despite the many challenges it experiences.

The minister gave an update on the developments with the scheme on Tuesday.

The scheme has been riddled with complaints over student funding failures.

Nzimande said that through NSFAS, government had turned the tide for children of the poor and the working class.

"I must indicate that the resources that NSFAS required is provided by this government. I must indicate that NSFAS, insofar as it has successfully serviced the needs of the vast majority of poor students, is not in a crisis, as many of our detractors would want the public to believe."