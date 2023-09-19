Limpopo freak miners' crash: Some bodies yet to be identified

Many of the 22 miners who were killed when a bus they were being transported in collided with a truck on the R572 on Sunday morning were burnt beyond recognition and could not be identified on the spot.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of some of the miners who died in a crash in Musina, Limpopo, will be identified on Tuesday morning.

Twenty-two mineworkers were killed when the bus they were being transported in collided head-on with a truck on the R572 on Sunday evening.

They were on their way to the De Beers-owned Venetia mine.

Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani said she's waiting for a comprehensive report.

Many of the miners who died in Sunday's crash were burnt beyond recognition, so they could not be identified on the spot.

The Limpopo Department of Transport says the bodies are still being identified.

“The issue of identification will be publicised once the issues of communication with next of kin are completed,” said spokesperson Vongani Chauke.

Chauke addressed the speculation on the cause of the crash.

“We await the report from our colleagues. We are avoiding making assumptions. There are those who are saying, in the video that is circulating, you can see how the driver was driving that truck is either a person who was fatigued or drunk.”

Chauke added that the workers at the Venetia mine would be receiving trauma counselling during the week.