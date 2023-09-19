Go

JMPD, Naturena residents square off as City Power embarks on disconnection drive

The power utility was targeting the Johannesburg south suburb for owing the municipality millions, but residents said that they should be dealing with illegal connections at the nearby Freedom Park Informal Settlement first.

Residents of Naturena had a standoff with police on 19 September 2023 as they resisted City Power's cut-off operation. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba
19 September 2023 13:00

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg law enforcement officials found themselves in a tense standoff with residents of Naturena as City Power embarked on a disconnection drive for non-paying customers.

The utility particularly targeted the suburb, south of Johannesburg, saying it owed millions to the municipality.

However, residents came out in numbers, resisting the operation.

Residents of Naturena said they had never seen such a large contingent of law enforcement in the area, despite the alarmingly high levels of crime.

Lulama Memela, a resident in the area, got into a heated argument with City Power officials when the power was cut off in her entire street.

She said the utility should deal with illegal connections at the nearby Freedom Park informal settlement before targeting her area.

“I mean, they bring JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] officers. This is not JMPD officers’ work,” she bemoaned.

“JMPD officers are supposed to be there in the licencing department, there in the streets chasing criminals [and] not here in our houses. It’s pure intimidation bringing JMPD cars.”

Several residents expressed disappointment with City Power’s blanket approach, saying each case should be dealt with individually.

