Jackie Phamotse loses her defamation battle against the Kumalos

Phamotse was taken to court over her 2018 tweet about an alleged sex tape involving the couple.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial author, Jackie Phamotse, has lost her defamation battle against celebrity power couple, Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.

The State argued that although Phamotse did not name the Kumalos, she tweeted with the intent to defame them.

The magistrate presiding over the matter said Phamotse was guilty of crimen injuria, criminal defamation and contempt of court.

"Her version that the words in the said book was an opinion piece, that she did not intend to defame Mrs Kumalo and that the words 'complained of' are not defamatory are rejected as false beyond a reasonable doubt."