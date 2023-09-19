Honor VS Cognac wins Double Gold medals at the ISC London 2023

JOHANNESBURG - Honor Cognac VS has raked in Double Gold medals in this year's prestigious International Spirits Challenge in London.

The competition honours top cognacs from around the world.

Being the only spirits competition that consumers judge internationally, the SIP Awards are unique. The awards present a distinct, spirit judging competition unencumbered by industry bias in order to appeal to the tastes and opinions of the discerning public.

Top companies demonstrate their accomplishments on this innovative evaluation model, which offers an open forum for criticism and recognition.

Honor VS Cognac has also been awarded three prestigious medals this year:

International Spirits Awards London 2023 - Double Gold

SIP Awards New York 2023 - Platinum (Highest Award Given)

World Cognac Awards London 2023 – Gold



Honor's dedication to producing only the greatest quality cognac is consistently acknowledged by prominent competitions each year. Picture: Supplied

The finest eau-de-vie from France's Grande Champagne, Fins Bois and Bon Boi districts, is used to make Honor Cognac.

After carefully blending, the eau-de-vie is matured for a number of years in French limousin wood barrels, creating a robust, full-bodied combination that is distinctly smooth.