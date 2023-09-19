Home Affairs hasn't had enough time to implement electoral reforms - Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday briefed the home affairs portfolio committee on how far the department was in terms of implementing the Zondo Commission recommendations.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they haven’t had enough time to fully implement electoral reforms as recommended by the state capture commission.

In one of his more far-reaching recommendations, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that the country's Constitution be amended to allow for the president to be directly elected.

Home Affairs is responsible for the recommendation and briefed Parliament on Tuesday.

But Minister Motsoaledi said time had not been of the essence and a panel was still looking into various case studies.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday briefed the home affairs portfolio committee on how far the department was in terms of implementing the Zondo Commission recommendations.

On the direct election of the president, Motsoaledi said this was still being looked at by a panel.

"That panel is going to do extensive, very extensive investigations around the world and present them to Parliament so that Parliament is spoilt for choice."

He added that they hadn’t had enough time to implement electoral reforms.

"There are many people who believe we are afraid or not willing and there’s no political will for electoral reforms. If you read the Zondo Commission, you will realise that it needs extensive work and there was just no time."

The department said Parliament is responsible for some recommendations and an advisory committee on electoral reforms would advise the legislature.