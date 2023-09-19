Five people killed in shooting at Richards Bay mall

It’s understood that a handful of suspects accosted the victims, opening fire in the packed parking lot.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in Richards Bay, north of Durban, in a shootout at a local shopping centre on Tuesday.

It’s understood that a handful of suspects accosted the victims, opening fire in the packed parking lot.

They then fled in a getaway car.

Four of the victims died at the scene, while the fifth suspect succumbed to his injuries at a nearby clinic.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said that investigations were underway.

"Police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects, who shot and fatally wounded five people at a shopping centre's parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning. The suspects reportedly fled from the scene of the crime in a blue VW Polo. The motive of the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out."