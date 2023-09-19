Eskom suspends load shedding for 7 hours

Eskom said the suspension of power outages is due to improved available generation capacity and a significant reduction of breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Hamstrung power utility Eskom has moved to suspend load shedding from 9am until 4pm on Tuesday.

Thereafter, Eskom said, Stage 4 load shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom said the suspension of power outages is due to improved available generation capacity and a significant reduction of breakdowns.

"Eskom is closely monitoring the system performance and will communicate a further update this afternoon

[Tuesday]," Eskom said.

For most of last week, businesses and households were plunged into Stage 6 power cuts.