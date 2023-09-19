Duo found guilty of murdering elderly Ottery couple

The Western Cape High Court has found a gardener and his friend guilty of the murder of his elderly employers.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has found a gardener and his friend guilty of the murder of his elderly employers.

Riedwaan Addinall and his wife, Rugeya Addinall, were strangled inside their Ottery home in January 2019.

Both deceased were 82-years-old at the time of the attack.

The elderly couple's bodies were found by family members in the living room of their house in January 2019.

Following the murder, Gcinilelitha Ngcobelothe and Lwazi Ntsibantsiba ransacked the deceased's house and loaded a cordless phone, a flatscreen TV, a microwave, DVD player and keys, among other items, into their vehicle.

They, however, couldn't get away with the loot because the car would not start.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "The NPA will ask the court to impose two life sentences to each of the accused convicted for the murders of Riedwaan and Rugeya Addinall."

The accused are due back in the dock in November for sentencing procedures.