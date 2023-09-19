Mathews Phosa honoured at 19th Special Olympics Africa Leadership Conference

The African region recognised Dr Mathews Phosa for his many years of service to the movement and for hosting the Leadership Conference for 17 years in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa, Dr Mathews Phosa, was honoured on Monday at the 19th Special Olympics Africa Leadership Conference in Addis Ababa.

The African region recognised Phosa for his many years of service to the movement and for hosting the leadership conference for 17 years in South Africa.

Phosa, who has been instrumental in the growth of the Special Olympics movement in South Africa and has also served on the international board of directors, expressed his gratitude.

"I am very humbled to receive this recognition. I have had the privilege of serving in the Special Olympics movement for over 15 years and remain committed to promoting the inclusion revolution both in South Africa and across the African continent. We need to work together as governments to ensure that all people with an intellectual disability have access to human rights."

FILE: Chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa, Dr Mathews Phosa was honoured on Monday 18 September 2023 at the 19th Special Olympics Africa Leadership Conference in Addis Ababa. Picture: Special Olympics South Africa/Facebook.

Africa/Facebook.

The annual Africa Leadership Conference happening in Ethiopia is taking place in person for the first time since the pandemic, with over 100 delegates from 39 African programme countries attending three days of sessions.

“Special Olympics Ethiopia is extremely proud to host the largest Africa Region event of the year, and to share its experiences and activities at this Africa Leadership Conference. The inclusion message of Special Olympics has already had a great impact in local communities since we started our Program in 2018, and we plan to reach more athletes with and without intellectual disabilities in more locations in the next five years,” said Chair of Special Olympics Ethiopia, Mihret Nigussie Chengerei.

This year marks the 19th Special Olympics Africa Leadership Conference, happening during the 55th anniversary year of the Special Olympics movement.