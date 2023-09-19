Deaf Awareness Month: Barista triumphs despite all odds  

Nomcebo Qwabe is a force to be reckoned with. Her tale is one of bravery and perseverance, values she wishes to inspire the youth to aspire to, even in the face of adversity.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the fact that she was born deaf, Nomcebo Qwabe has always believed in the power of perseverance.

The 25-year-old is a proud native of the KwaZulu-Natal town of Nkandla. Her relentless pursuit of knowledge brought her to the Vuleka School for the Deaf, where she finished Grade 12 in 2017.

Her path reached a turning point when she joined Famous Brands' YES barista program. It was a thrilling event that made way for fresh possibilities. She was working with a variety of people who all had something to contribute.

"I would like to advise the youth that everything has its own time and that we achieve good things at different times," she said in a message to young people.

Qwabe had a surge in self-confidence, and learned the value of teamwork in the workplace.

"She is more assured and prouder than ever as she stands in front of you today. Through this experience, I have developed a strong work ethic and an unshakeable resolve to never give up.

"If you're unemployed, don't give up, because there are great opportunities coming your way," she continued.

With two billion cups of coffee consumed daily around the world, Gwabe's story serves as a potent reminder of how accessible job programmes can impact lives.