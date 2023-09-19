DA to lodge complaint with SAHRC against Lindiwe Zulu over grant delays

The party said the Minister of Social Development is failing 'millions of vulnerable grant beneficiaries every month' after a system failure resulted in their grants not being received in September.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will lodge a formal complaint against Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday.

The party is also baying for the blood of the South African Social Security Agency and Postbank.

This is over the ongoing non-payment of social grants in September, once again, due to a system failure.

The DA said the minister is failing “millions of vulnerable grant beneficiaries every month”.

It also pointed to a recent City Press report that revealed how the department returned more than R15 billion in unpaid social relief grants to the National Treasury in the past financial year.

The party also claimed that it has been inundated monthly by Social Relief of Distress grant beneficiaries who are struggling to access their funds.

It noted that the ongoing delays resulted “in an alarming human rights violation.”