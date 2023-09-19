CoJ's allowed inner city to collapse beyond repair - private property developers

Private property developers continue to lambast the City of Joburg, saying officials have allowed the inner city to collapse into a state beyond repair.

Last month, 77 illegal occupants of a building were killed when a fire ripped through a five-storey apartment on Albert Street.

The incident has cast aspersions on the running of the inner city by the City of Joburg, which have failed to enforce by-laws and provide alternative accommodation for illegal occupants of hijacked buildings.

Pressage Nyoni, liaison officer at Trust for Urban Housing Finance (TUHF) - a financial institution that finances property entrepreneurs within the inner City of Joburg, said the state of the CBD was in utter disarray.

"We are failing to get new clients who would be willing to participate in our programme of revitalising the inner city. It’s not worth it. There’s no confidence, it’s not safe, it’s not secure. Crime has escalated and crime and grime go hand-in-hand."

He said people are looking elsewhere to invest.

"We’ve had a lot of people who have disinvested in the inner city who had to sell, who are going to invest in other areas like Cape Town. It’s obvious if the environment is not conducive, why would you invest in it?"

City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda previously told Eyewitness News government had failed its citizens when it came to the inner city.