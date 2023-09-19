CoCT housing project will see 350 tenants moving in by November - Hill-Lewis

The Goodwood Social Housing Project, located along Voortrekker Road, will see rental units being built for families with a combined monthly income of under R22,000.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the first phase of the Goodwood Social Housing Project will see about 350 tenants move into their new homes by November.

The housing project is located along the Voortrekker Road corridor, which links Cape Town's main CBD with Bellville.

The rental units are built for families with a combined monthly income of below R22,000.

Hill-Lewis visited the construction site on Monday.

He said all 1,000 units are set for completion in mid-2024.

"This is really a great project that's a testament to the city's commitment to accelerating more social housing and affordable housing in well-located parts of the city for many Capetonians. This is just one project, a big project, that is nearing completion with many more on the way."

Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim said more projects like this are in the pipeline.

"Some 6,500 social housing opportunities and 50 land parcels are currently in the pipeline citywide for release to the market."