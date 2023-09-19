Clean slate close for those who paid admission of guilt fines for COVID breaches

The Judicial Matters Amendment Bill was adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday after years of deliberation.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed legislation that will effectively expunge criminal records of people who paid an admission of guilt fine for breaking COVID lockdown regulations, like buying alcohol.

The Judicial Matters Amendment Bill was adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday after years of deliberation.

The Bill aims to amend numerous Acts intended to address practical and technical issues of a "non–contentious nature", as well as constitutional judgments.

These include the Magistrates Court Act, State Liability Act and the Criminal Procedure Act among others.

Good news for those with criminal records for breaking Disaster Management Act COVID-19 lockdown regulations, like the wearing of masks and alcohol restrictions.

Justice committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, said the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill would wipe the slate clean for those who paid admission of guilt fines.

"The proposed new section 57C provides for the expungement of criminal records of persons whose names appear on the records at the criminal records centre after having paid admission of guilt fines."

Most parties supported the Bill which will now be sent to the NCOP for concurrence.