'Clash of the Choirs' returns for season 4, DJ Sabby & Bontle Modiselle to host

Get ready for a unique symphonic showdown! The much-loved 'Clash of the Choirs' is triumphantly returning to SA television, bringing with it a fresh structure and an exciting roster of celebrity judges.

JOHANNESBURG - The talented Bontle Modiselle and well-known radio host DJ Sabby team up as hosts, bringing an exciting flair to the eagerly awaited return of Clash of the Choirs South Africa.

Get ready for a unique symphonic showdown! The much-loved Clash of the Choirs in South Africa is triumphantly returning to television, bringing with it a fresh structure and an exciting roster of celebrity judges.

CASTING NEWS:



The judges on Clash Of The Choirs



Zwai Bala, Buhlebendalo and Dr Tumi are the new judges in the new season of the singing competition show.



New season of Clash Of The Choirs starts September 25th on Mzansi Magic. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/GUbbD0ELp5 ' Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 17, 2023

This year marks the start of Season 4 of Clash of the Choirs South Africa, a season-high point that goes to all nine provinces. On Sunday, 24 September, at 6 pm, Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv will debut the 13-episode series.

This season's show promises to be an exhilarating musical adventure and is hosted by the dynamic duo of radio sensation, DJ Sabby, and the adaptable Bontle Modiselle.

CASTING NEWS:



DJ Sabby and Bontle Modiselle host Clash Of the Choirs



The pair are the new host of the new season of the singing competition show set to start airing on Mzansi Magic, Sunday 24th September. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/I4Wfn0d9nO ' Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 17, 2023

This season stands out for having a national presence with performances from all nine provinces.

The nine Choirmasters for Season 4 are as follows:

Lady Du (Eastern Cape)

Vusi Nova (Western Cape)

Langa Mavuso (Northern Cape)

Zanele "Zaza" Mokhethi (Free State)

Hlengiwe "HLE" Ntombela (Limpopo)

Khanyisa Jaceni (Mpumalanga)

Senzo "Ntencane" Zondi (KwaZulu-Natal)

Prince Kaybee (Gauteng)

Stoan Seate (North West)

In addition to the grand prize of R1 million, the winning choir receives a sizeable donation to the charity of their choice. Fantastic benefits will also be given to the audience.

Members of choirs must be between the ages of 19 and 50.