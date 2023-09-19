Go

City Power halts disconnection drive in Naturena after stand-off with residents

Residents of Naturena had a standoff with police on 19 September 2023 as they resisted City Power's cut-off operation. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
19 September 2023 14:20

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power have cut short their disconnection drive in Naturena, following a tense stand-off with residents.

On Tuesday, the power utility went on a disconnection drive in the south Johannesburg suburb for residents not up-to-date with their municipal bills.

However, they were met with resistance from angry residents.

City Power general manager for revenue collection, Thamsanqa Mathiso, said they had to pull back to protect the safety of their technicians.

"We didn't do everything as we said, we assessed the security of the area, we knew that it was going to be aggressive. In fact, we said we did not want to spend more than two hours, so in our planning, we knew we were not going to spend more than two hours because we knew that that community would regroup and would have to step aside. I think we have achieved, we might not have disconnected everybody but we have achieved."

