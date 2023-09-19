Chikunga under fire in Parly over claims of stalling special Prasa inquiry

The Department of Justice said Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga failed to give it a letter of support, making it unable to lay the groundwork for President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a special proclamation for an inquiry into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Transport Sindi Chikunga has come under fire in Parliament on Tuesday for allegedly holding up a special commission of inquiry into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The Department of Justice said it's unable to lay the groundwork for President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a special proclamation for an inquiry because Chikunga is not playing her part.

The department was on Tuesday briefing by the portfolio committee on progress made in carrying out Ramaphosa’s action plan to implement the recommendations of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

In delivering his action plan in October, Ramaphosa said the Special Investigating Unit’s current investigations into Prasa would be broadened to include evidence heard at the state capture commission.

But on Tuesday, the Department of Justice's deputy director general Kalay Pillay reported no progress.

“A letter of support from the minister of transport has not been received as yet, and that is being awaited at this stage.”

Parliamentarians took a dim view of this explanation.

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Richard Dyantyi: “We shouldn’t be told of a lack of progress as a result of a minister’s inaction?”

ANC member of Parliament Nomathemba Maseko-Jele: “How often do they make follow-ups on these issues, on those institutions that are not part of the department?”

The Department of Justice's director general Doctor Mashabane said the proclamation process could only begin once the minister and the director general give it their go-ahead.