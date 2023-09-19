Go

Burna Boy postpones FNB Stadium concert 'Last Last' minute

Stadium Management South Africa informed the owners of suites that Ternary Media Group, the event organiser, had informed them of their decision to postpone the show on Tuesday morning.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on 18 February 2020. Picture: AFP
19 September 2023 16:30

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian musician Burna Boy's show at FNB Stadium has been rescheduled just four days before it was set to take place.

"On the morning of September 19, 2023, Ternary Media Group, the event promoter, notified Stadium Management South Africa and SAIL that the highly anticipated Burna Boy live music concert, which was initially planned to take place at FNB Stadium on September 23, 2023, had been postponed.

The Last Last hitmaker's performance has been moved to 16 December. Uncertainty surrounded the causes of the postponement. Only Phase 1 of the ticket sales had, however, reached its capacity. These cost between R765 to R1,510.

The still available phase 2 tickets range in price from R950 to R2,660. The more expensive Platinum Package is still available.

Burna, who recently won a Grammy, simply posted this weekend's date and the name of the location to remind his fans that he was still traveling to Johannesburg.

Following the news, this is what Twitter peeps had to say:

