Africa's highest-ranked badminton player Scholtz: 'It's all about hard work'

'I'm travelling to Uganda, Egypt and then Algeria next week to compete. All these tournaments form part of the qualification period of the Olympics,' said Johanita Scholtz on her road to qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz is currently Africa’s highest-ranked badminton player after she won the Benin International Future Series last week.

Scholtz like athletes across all sporting codes is hoping to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Eyewitness News caught up with her to talk about her upcoming competitions and preparations.

“I'm travelling to Uganda, Egypt and then Algeria next week to compete. All these tournaments fall part of the qualification period of the Olympics. These are new tournaments that I have not played yet so all the points I receive go straight to my qualification ranking. To qualify, your top 10 tournaments will be used and the athlete with the highest points the one that qualifies.”

READ: SA Badminton ace Scholtz boosts Paris 2024 qualification hopes with series win

FILE: South Africa's badminton player Nita Scholtz. Picture: Badminton South Africa/Facebook.

According to Olympic.com 15 medals will be distributed across five events in the Paris 2024 badminton competition. In total, 172 quota places will be awarded for the badminton competitions at the Olympic Games: 86 for women and 86 for men.

On her mental game, Scholtz said “I believe in preparing mentally months ahead the reason being that's one part of my game I can control. I have a book where I summarise the games I've played and then take this information home to work on the weak points of my game and strong points."

The athlete said prepping mentally and replaying her matches in her head helps her feel at ease and ready for any level of competition.

“Even if I play top players in the world I have this mindset that says I could always learn and grow. This is about controlling the controllable. That is how I prepare myself mentally.”

The Benin International Future Series win against Egypt’s Nour Youssri boosted Scholtz's world ranking not only was she excited about the win but also the personal growth that took place during that competition.

“Benin was the third tournament in the three weeks I've travelled to, I competed in the Cameroon International, Nigeria and then lastly Benin. Each tournament I performed better and better, this is where my excitement grew knowing that after three weeks of tough competitions, I could still compete at a high level and reach my goals. My emotions were all over the place.”

The athlete from the Free State won the 2021 Benin International Future Series and in 2022 she became the national champion in the women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles and represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Badminton in South Africa is a small sport and not many people know about it. I would say that advertising and hosting events in schools or fun tournaments for kids and even for adults all over South Africa would be great for the development of the sport."

The athlete who started playing at age 4 said badminton is not just competitive but a fun way for the family to have fun together. A newly developed part of the sport called air badminton can be played at the beach.

“The first lesson I've learned came from my coach Johan Kleingeld and that was that you don't need talent to succeed it's all about hard work. And that If you want something, and you set your mind to it, the challenges you face will simply be part of your journey.

In 2019, Scholtz won gold in the women’s singles and doubles at the All Africa Championships, she said all the lessons she has learned over the years as an athlete are incorporated into her daily life.

“I have always been goal-driven and believe that nothing is impossible I have short-term goals, medium-term and long term goals. I also have unrealistic goals, this is purely for me to dream big and work for what seems impossible. These lessons are not only used in sports but are part of my everyday life.”